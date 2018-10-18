FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ethiopia soldiers who marched on palace wanted to abort reforms -PM

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said soldiers who marched to his palace last week had “nefarious aims” and wanted to abort the government’s reforms but that he managed to defuse the situation and prevent it from becoming dangerous.

Abiy gave details in an address to parliament about the incident that took place on Oct. 10 in which he met with several hundred soldiers who had marched on his office to demand pay rises. The soldiers were invited into his office to see him. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

