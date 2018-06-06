MTN says Ethiopia's telecoms market "a natural fit" for South African firm

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday it was excited by the potential opening up of the Ethiopian market “as it would be a natural fit for MTN’s existing pan African footprint”.

“Ethiopia presents many exciting telecommunication opportunities and we look forward to further discussions with that nation’s authorities on potential partnerships and opportunities,” the mobile network provider told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

Ethiopia said on Tuesday it would open its state-run telecoms monopoly and state-owned Ethiopian Airlines to private domestic and foreign investment, a major policy shift that will loosen the state’s grip on the economy. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)