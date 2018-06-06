FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:08 PM / in 2 hours

South Africa's Vodacom says interested in "attractive" Ethiopia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Vodacom Group is interested in the Ethiopian telecoms market, it said on Wednesday, a day after the East African country opened its state-run telecoms monopoly.

“Vodacom has said on many occasions that Ethiopia is an attractive market so it follows that there would be interest. Naturally this is dependent on what might become available and if it fits within our investment parameters,” Vodacom’s spokesman said in response to emailed questions. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

