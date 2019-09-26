Ethiopia appoints Ethio Telecom privatisation adviser

ADDIS ABABA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has appointed a transaction adviser in the privatisation process for state-run Ethio Telecom, and another adviser will be selected in coming weeks to oversee licensing in the telecoms sector, a senior finance ministry official said.

State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign Tolina said that Ethio Telecom had appointed international consulting firm KPMG to help with a process aimed at selling off stakes in the telecom. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)