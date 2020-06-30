Ethiopian media mogul's bodyguards in standoff with police, his TV station says

ADDIS ABABA June 30 (Reuters) - The bodyguards of a powerful Ethiopian media tycoon were involved in a standoff with police trying to disarm them on Tuesday, the tycoon’s television station reported.

The Oromia Media Network is owned by Jawar Mohammed, a prominent activist from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Oromo ethnic group. Jawar, an erstwhile ally of Abiy, has become a vocal critic after he accused the prime minister of not protecting the interests of the Oromo. Jawar’s whereabouts are unknown, the station said. (Reporting by Kumerra Gumechu Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Peter Graff)