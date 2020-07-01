50 dead in Ethiopia protests over death of popular singer

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (Reuters) - At least 50 people were killed in protests in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region during protests following the killing of a popular singer, a regional spokesman said on Wednesday.

The dead included protesters and members of the security forces, said spokesman Getachew Balcha, adding that some businesses had also been set on fire.

“We were not prepared for this,” he told Reuters.

The singer’s funeral will be held on Thursday in his hometown of Ambo. (Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Gareth Jones)