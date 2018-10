ADDIS ABABA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s foreign exchange reserves have risen by almost a third in recent months after dropping to alarming levels, the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday.

The reserves were boosted by increased remittances after a government campaign to encourage Ethiopians abroad to send cash home and by a $1 billion dollar deposit by the United Arab Emirates to the central bank’s coffers. (Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)