July 18, 2018 / 4:14 PM / in 3 hours

Ethiopia asks Saudi for year's worth of fuel, with payment delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, July 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has asked Saudi Arabia for a year’s supply of fuel with payment delayed for 12 months because of its chronic lack of foreign exchange, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s chief of staff said on Wednesday.

Fitsum Arega told Reuters that a shortage of dollars and inadequate transport infrastructure had also resulted in 1.6 million tonnes of goods being stuck at the port in neighbouring Djibouti.

“We are in talks to allow fuel imports,” he said. “The details need to be worked out. But a properly planned and programmed arrangement will allow for... predictable import flow and ensure additional forex saving.” (Reporting by Maggie Fick Editing by Ed Cropley and Adrian Croft)

