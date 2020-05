ADDIS ABABA, May 21 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s communications regulator said on Thursday the country will proceed with the privatisation of the telecommunications sector despite the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Ethiopian Communications Authority said in a statement it had issued expressions of interest for two telecom licences to be awarded to multinational mobile companies, breaking the state monopoly. (Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw, Editing by Giulia Paravicini and George Obulutsa)