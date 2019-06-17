Ethiopia to split state telecoms provider into two before privatisation

NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will split its state telecoms provider into two businesses before it is privatised, state-affiliated media reported on Monday, a key part of the government’s plan to attract foreign investors.
The government will split Ethio Telecom into two business units along infrastructure and service sector lines, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting quoted Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide as saying.
Reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Katharine Houreld, editing by Deepa Babington