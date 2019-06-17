Communications Equipment
June 17, 2019 / 4:07 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ethiopia to split state telecoms provider into two before privatisation

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will split its state telecoms provider into two businesses before it is privatised, state-affiliated media reported on Monday, a key part of the government’s plan to attract foreign investors.

The government will split Ethio Telecom into two business units along infrastructure and service sector lines, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting quoted Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide as saying.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Katharine Houreld, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below