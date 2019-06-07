Ethiopia's parliament to approve law on liberalising telecoms sector

ADDIS ABABA, June 7 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s parliament will on Monday approve a law covering the liberalisation of the state-controlled telecoms sector, a parliament spokesman said.

The move is the first concrete sign of progress on economic reforms pledged by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shortly after he took office in April 2018.

“(On Monday) the Parliament will discuss comments made on the draft telecom law by standing committees of Human Resource and Technology, as well as Trade and Industry, after the that the MPs will approve the proclamation,” parliament’s communications director, Qusquam Mamo, told Reuters. (Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by Maggie Fick)