ADDIS ABABA, June 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia plans to sell a 30 to 40 percent stake in its state-run telecoms monopoly to “large corporations” and will split the company in two to spur competition, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the country’s parliament on Monday.

“There will be one year or two years of intensive study taking place (before the shares of Ethio Telecom are sold),” Abiy told lawmakers. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Omar Mohammed)