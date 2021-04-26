Ethiopia receives two bids for two telecoms operating licences

The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia has received two bids for two new telecoms operating licences have advanced to the next stage to secure permission to operate in the Horn of Africa nation, said a senior advisor at the Ministry of Finance of Ethiopia.

The two companies that have submitted bids are South Africa’s MTN and a consortium of, Vodafone and Vodacom, Brook Taye, the senior advisor, told Reuters.