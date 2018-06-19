Ethiopian Airlines eyes orders at Farnborough air show

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines may decide on possible orders for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and smaller CSeries or Embraer E2 jets at the Farnborough air show, the African airline’s chief executive said.

“Hopefully we will decide in Farnborough,” Tewolde Gebremariam said on the sidelines of the ACI airports association meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

The carrier is eyeing 10-20 of the smaller jets, he said. Ethiopian has previously it was looking at around 13 787s.

The Farnborough air show runs from 16-22 July. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Tom Sims)