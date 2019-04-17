Canada transport minister says simulator needed for 737 MAX fix

MONTREAL, April 17 (Reuters) - New training requirements for Boeing Co’s grounded 737 MAX jet should include time in a flight simulator, Canada’s transport minister said on Wednesday.

“It’s not going to be a question of pulling out an iPad and spending an hour on it,” said Marc Garneau. “Simulators are the very best way, from a training point of view, to go over what could happen in a real way and to react properly to it.”

His comments came after a draft report from a board appointed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said additional training was needed, but a simulator would not be required. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, editing by G Crosse)