Company News
April 17, 2019 / 4:05 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Canada transport minister says simulator needed for 737 MAX fix

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, April 17 (Reuters) - New training requirements for Boeing Co’s grounded 737 MAX jet should include time in a flight simulator, Canada’s transport minister said on Wednesday.

“It’s not going to be a question of pulling out an iPad and spending an hour on it,” said Marc Garneau. “Simulators are the very best way, from a training point of view, to go over what could happen in a real way and to react properly to it.”

His comments came after a draft report from a board appointed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said additional training was needed, but a simulator would not be required. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below