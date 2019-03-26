EXCLUSIVE -FAA says oversight needs to 'evolve' after Boeing crashes

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The acting head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will tell a congressional panel on Wednesday that the agency’s oversight approach must “evolve” after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes since October, according to written testimony viewed by Reuters.

Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell will tell a Senate Commerce subcommittee that the airplane will return to service “only when the FAA’s analysis of the facts and technical data indicate that it is appropriate.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Nick Zieminski)