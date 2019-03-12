Malaysia suspends Boeing 737 MAX operations in its air space

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia has suspended all Boeing 737 MAX operations flying to and from the Asian nation and from crossing its air space until further notice, the Malaysian civil aviation authority said.

Singapore, Australia, China and Indonesian aviation authorities had implemented a temporary suspension of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in and out of their airports during a safety review after a Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on Sunday, following another fatal crash of a 737 MAX jet in Indonesia five months ago.