New Zealand suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

WELLINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s aviation regulator on Wednesday suspended Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft from flying to or from the country, following fatal crashes involving the U.S. planemaker’s model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

“This is a temporary suspension while we continue to monitor the situation closely and analyse information as it comes to hand to determine the safety risks of continued operation of the Boeing 737 MAX,” said Civil Aviation Authority Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, in an emailed statement.

Fiji Airways is the only airline affected by New Zealand’s decision, the regulator said.

Over the past three days, aviation authorities including those of the European Union and Australia have grounded their Boeing 737 Max fleets. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sam Holmes)