Ethiopian Airlines to fly seafood from Norway to China

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines will launch a cargo route from Oslo to Guangzhou in China, boosting Norway’s capacity for seafood exports to East Asia, the company and Norwegian airport operator Avinor said on Thursday.

Starting in Africa, an Ethiopian Boeing 777-200F cargo plane will pick up containers of chilled salmon and other seafood in Oslo before travelling via Belgium and on to southern China, an Avinor spokesman said.

The airline expects to operate one to two flights per week, he said.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, with fish farming the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas, and producers are increasingly looking to Asia for growth.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)