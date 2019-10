DAKAR, Oct 8 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian Airlines flight had engine trouble and made an emergency landing minutes after taking off from the airport in Senegal’s capital Dakar on Tuesday, an airport spokesman said, adding nobody was injured in the incident.

The Boeing 767 jet had 90 passengers on board in addition to the crew, spokesman Tidiane Tamba told Reuters. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Chris Reese)