ABIDJAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank has raised $350 million on the bond market in London, the company said late on Friday.

The debt, which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, has a semi-annual interest rate of 8.75% and matures in June 2031 with an option to buy in 2026, Ecobank said in a statement. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Aaron Ross)