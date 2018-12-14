Insolvent Air Berlin's administrator sues Etihad for up 2 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German airline Air Berlin’s insolvency administrator is suing Abu Dhabi’ Etihad, its former owner, for damages of up 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion), a Berlin court said on Friday.

“The claims are for payment of 500 million and the establishment that the defendant is obliged to pay further damages. The Chamber has provisionally set the amount in dispute at up to 2 billion euros,” the court said in a statement.

Etihad Airways decision to withdraw funding for Air Berlin had sent the formerly second-largest airline in Germany into insolvency. The administrator had said that Etihad did not meet its financial obligations towards Air Berlin.