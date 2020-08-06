Healthcare
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways loses $758 mln in first half

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reported on Thursday a $758 million loss in the first half as passenger traffic fell by nearly 60% due to the coronavirus crisis.

The airline carried 3.5 million passengers in the six months to June 30 compared to 8.2 million in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Etihad has been gradually resuming regular, scheduled passenger services since June after it suspended those flights in March.

