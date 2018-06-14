FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 14, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Etihad Airways hit by second consecutive annual loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways reported a $1.52 billion loss for 2017 on Thursday, its second consecutive annual loss as the Middle East airline undertakes a major turnaround plan.

The result compares with a prior year loss of $1.95 billion, which it restated from $1.87 billion.

Etihad has been overhauling its strategy since 2016 with changes to top management, dropping unprofitable routes, and retiring operationally costly aircraft.

The airline said in a statement that its revenue rose 1.9 percent to $6.1 billion and it carried 18.6 million passengers, flat compared to the previous year. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.