Etihad stake in Air Serbia cut to 18% after government steps in

FILE PHOTO: An Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways’ stake in Air Serbia has been reduced to 18% from 49% after the Serbian government recapitalised the airline, Air Serbia said on its website.

The state has increased its stake in Air Serbia to 82% from 51%, a step which Air Serbia said was undertaken in order to help the airline through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The recapitalisation of the Serbian national airline was undertaken at the request of Air Serbia, in accordance with the decree of the Government of the Republic of Serbia from October 2020,” the statement said.

Etihad Airways bought a 49% stake in Serbia’s loss-making JAT Airways, which was renamed Air Serbia in 2013.

Etihad Airways was not immediately available for comment.