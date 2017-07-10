FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Etisalat pulls out of Nigeria after loan talks collapse
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 10, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a month ago

Etisalat pulls out of Nigeria after loan talks collapse

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, July 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etisalat has terminated its management agreement with its Nigerian arm and given the business time to phase out the brand in Nigeria, the chief executive of Etisalat International told Reuters on Monday.

Nigerian regulators intervened last week to save Etisalat Nigeria from collapse after talks with its lenders to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan failed.

All UAE shareholders of Etisalat Nigeria have exited the company and have left the board and management, Hatem Dowidar said in an interview.

He said discussions were ongoing with Etisalat Nigeria to provide technical support, adding that it can use the brand for another three-weeks before phasing it out. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Heavens)

