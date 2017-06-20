FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after debt talks fail
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 20, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after debt talks fail

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Etisalat Nigeria has commenced changes to its shareholding structure after talks to restructure a $1.2 billion loan failed, the company said on Tuesday.

Services to its subscribers will not be affected by the changes, Ibrahim Dikko, vice president for regulatory affairs at Etisalat Nigeria said in a statement.

The telecom company said discussions were on-going regarding its trading name, which may have to change as a result of the shareholding changes. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Jane Merriman)

