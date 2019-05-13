EU regulators fine AB InBev 200 mln euros in Belgian beer import case

BRUSSELS, May 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday fined world No. 1 brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev 200 million euros ($225 million)for preventing cheaper beer imports from the Netherlands into Belgium.

The European Commission decision came after a three-year investigation.

“Consumers in Belgium have been paying more for their favourite beer because of AB InBev’s deliberate strategy to restrict cross border sales between the Netherlands and Belgium,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

AB InBev in February said that it had taken a provision of $230 million in its 2018 results related to the investigation. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)