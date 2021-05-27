EU countries offer compromise in hunt for deal on bloc's farming subsidies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries on Thursday made a new offer on the future of the bloc’s huge farming subsidies, in an attempt to unlock a deal aimed at supporting small farmers and curbing the sector’s negative environmental impact.

The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which will make up roughly one-third of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget. The bloc plans to spend 387 billion euros on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with the new rules kicking in from 2023.

Negotiations on the new CAP between EU member states’ national governments and the European Parliament - who must both approve EU laws - had been due to finish on Wednesday, but continued into Thursday evening.

The reforms aim to divert money from big businesses to support smaller farms, and tackle the 10% of EU greenhouse gases emitted by the agricultural sector.

Portugal, which represents the 27 member states in the negotiations, on Thursday evening proposed compromises on unresolved issues, including how much cash to spend on “eco-schemes” to protect the environment, like organic farming or re-wetting peatlands to absorb CO2.

The proposal, seen by Reuters, said countries must spend 18% per year of payments for farmers on such schemes -- either in that year, or by spending less on eco-schemes in that year but then compensating with more spending in later years -- or the country would lose the money. The proposal said countries should aim to spend a higher 25% share of payments on eco-schemes.

Parliament had wanted a 30% share. The member states’ starting position was 20%.

The proposal also includes rules to divert subsidies away from big landowners and businesses. It would require countries to redistribute 10% of their CAP payments for farmers to smaller farms, although states can dodge this if they prove they will use other methods to distribute the funds fairly.

The proposal would also ask the Commission to analyse the legal possibility of applying EU health and environment standards to imported agricultural products, to ensure European farmers are not undercut by competitors in countries with weaker environmental standards.

European farmers and agri-cooperatives group Copa Cogeca said on Thursday farmers would struggle to implement the CAP’s environmental requirements, while receiving lower subsidies.

Climate campaigners have said the CAP will be toothless without firm targets to cut emissions, and could allow most of the money to be spent on industrial farming.