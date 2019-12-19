French 'AHTOP' tourism association urges France to act after Airbnb ruling

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - France’s ‘AHTOP’ tourism association urged the French government to take action after U.S. homesharing site Airbnb won its battle to remain exempt from onerous European property regulations.

The French association’s call to seek changes in competition rules in EU E-commerce followed a decision from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to rule that Airbnb was an online platform and not a property agent.

“The decision of the Court demonstrates it is urgent to totally reshuffle this directive,” AHTOP, which had also filed a complaint against Airbnb, said in a statement.

The EU court had also ruled that France was at fault for not notifying the European Commission of the requirement for Airbnb to hold an estate agent professional license.

Airbnb competes with hotel companies such as Accor , Intercontinental Hotels and Marriott.