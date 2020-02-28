EU regulators to investigate 400 mln Italian state loan to Alitalia

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - EU competition enforcers opened on Friday an investigation spurred by complaints over a 400-million-euro ($434.7 million) loan due to be granted by Italy to its struggling carrier Alitalia.

The new loan comes on top of a 900-million-euro bridge loan given by Rome to Alitalia in 2017 and which is also under EU investigation.

The European Commission, the bloc’s competition watchdog, said the investigation will provide clarity to Italy, the company and interested buyers on whether the latest loan complies with European state aid rules.