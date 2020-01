BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that her investigation into millions of euros in aid granted by Italy to its flag carrier Alitalia was “quite advanced”, suggesting that a decision could be imminent.

Vestager can either clear the aid or order Alitalia to repay it, a move which could lead the company close to bankruptcy. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Marine Strauss)