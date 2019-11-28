Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
EU court adviser says Amazon does not infringe trade mark rights in Coty case

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Amazon is not breaching trade mark rights by stocking and shipping goods for third-party sellers, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday, siding with the U.S. online retail giant against U.S. cosmetics company Coty.

The opinion came from Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona, advocate general at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The Luxembourg-based court, which follows such non-binding recommendations in the majority of cases, would normally give a ruling in the next two to four months.

A German court had sought advice from the CJEU in a case underlining the long-running battle between luxury owners seeking to preserve their exclusivity and branding and online platforms such as Amazon and eBay fighting against online sales curbs.

The case is C-567/18 Coty Germany. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

