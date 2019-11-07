Eu's Vestager says has received many concerns regarding Apple Pay

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that she has received many expressions of concerns regarding iPhone maker Apple’s mobile payment service.

“We’ve been asking quite a number of questions because we get many many concerns when it comes to Apple Pay for pure competition reasons. People see it becomes increasingly difficult to compete in the market for easy payments,” European Competition Commissioner Vestager told a news briefing at Web Summit.

The European Commission has asked online sales companies whether they have been told to use its mobile payment service instead of rival services, an EU document seen by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Victoria Waldersee)