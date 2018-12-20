Financials
Credit Suisse says cooperating with EU Commission bond cartel probe

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is continuing to cooperate with the European Commission’s investigation into alleged price fixing on the trading of dollar-denominated bonds, the Swiss bank said on Thursday.

“We do not believe any Credit Suisse employees engaged in anti-competitive conduct, and we hope to dispel the concerns raised by the EC,” Credit Suisse said in a statement.

“Regardless of the merits of the EC’s concerns, from a Credit Suisse perspective they relate only to trading by a single former employee who left the bank in early 2016.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

