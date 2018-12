BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Thursday charged four banks with taking part in a U.S. dollar supra-sovereign, sovereign, agency bond trading cartel over a seven-year period to 2015.

The European Commission did not name the banks, which could face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)