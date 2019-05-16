EU regulators fine five banks 1.07 bln euros for forex rigging

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Barclays, Citigroup, JPMorgan , MUFG and Royal Bank of Scotland a total of 1.07 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for rigging the spot foreign exchange market for 11 currencies.

Swiss peer UBS was not fined as it alerted the two cartels to the European Commission. The financial industry has been hit with billion euro fines worldwide in the last decade for rigging key benchmarks. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)