BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators raided salmon farms in “several” EU countries on Tuesday on suspicion that the companies may have taken part in a cartel.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected companies may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices,” it said in a statement without naming the companies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)