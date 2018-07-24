EU to fine Philips, three others for online sales curbs - sources

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to fine Dutch healthcare technology company Philips and three other companies on Tuesday for restricting online sales of their products, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The ruling by the European Commission follows a 17-month investigation as part of its crackdown against curbs on online cross-border sales such as restricting offers based on a customer’s location or nationality.

The investigation, which kicked off in February last year, covered a total of 15 companies in three different segments — consumer electronics, video games and hotel rooms.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is due to announce decisions on four cases at a news conference at about 1030 GMT. The EU competition authority declined to comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)