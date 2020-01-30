Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 30, 2020

EU regulators fine NBCUniversal 14.3 mln euros for sales curbs

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined NBCUniversal 14.3 million euros ($15.9 million) on Thursday for illegally blocking sales of merchandise from films such as Minions in the 28-country bloc, the latest move against practices blocking cross-border trade.

The European Commission opened an investigation into NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast , and several other companies on related issues in 2017, following an inquiry into e-commerce and cross-border selling practices of thousands of companies in Europe. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Marine Strauss)

