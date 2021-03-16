EU regulators team up with U.S. and UK on pharmaceutical mergers

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust enforcers have teamed up with their U.S. and British counterparts to share expertise on how to examine mergers in the pharmaceutical industry amid concerns such deals may push up prices or hold back innovation.

The European Commission said the working group that was launched on Tuesday to analyse the effects of mergers in the sector included the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Canadian Competition Bureau, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine supply bottlenecks have spurred regulatory interest in the pharmaceutical industry which has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years.