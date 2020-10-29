Tech giants face tougher new rules, more power to enforcers-EU's Vestager

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Tech giants will have to play fairer in the 27-country bloc under new rules aimed at reining in their power while EU antitrust regulators will also arm themselves with more power to investigate structural problems, Europe’s digital chief said on Thursday.

European Vice-President and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is due to announce the new rules known as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act on Dec. 2. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;)