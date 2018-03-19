FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

TenneT says working with EU on cross-border grid issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - German grid company TenneT is working with the European Commission to find solutions to cross-border grid issues for which it is under antitrust investigation by Brussels, it said on Monday.

EU antitrust authorities on Monday launched an investigation into whether limits placed by TenneT — a subsidiary of TenneT Holding IPO-TTH.AS, the Dutch government-owned operator of electrical grids in the Netherlands and Germany — on cross-border electricity capacity with Denmark breaches EU antitrust rules.

TenneT said the German-Danish border suffered from transmission bottlenecks, adding that transmission capacities were stretched to the limit because of market liberalisation and the transition to renewable energy.

A statement from TenneT said the EU investigation will include calculations on whether capacities approved under European law put foreign providers at an unfair disadvantage.

“The examination can therefore set a precedent for all border connections in Europe,” it added. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by David Goodman)

