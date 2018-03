BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference in Brussels at 11:30 local time (1030 GMT), the Commission said on Wednesday.

The release said that Vestager would talk about a merger case and a case in which agreement had been reached, without giving further details.

Sources expect her to announce EU approval for Bayer’s planned purchase of Monsanto. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)