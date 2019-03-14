EU's Vestager says UK tax probe decision unlikely before end-March

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - EU regulators are unlikely to rule by the end of March whether a UK tax scheme for multinationals breaches the bloc’s state aid rules, Europe’s competition chief said on Thursday.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the scheme which exempts multinationals from UK taxes in October 2017.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager also said that she took Swedish music streaming service Spotify’s complaint about Apple very seriously.

Spotify this week filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators against Apple, saying the iPhone maker unfairly limits rivals to its own Apple Music streaming service. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Klaus Lauer;)