LUXEMBOURG, July 15 (Reuters) - Apple said on Wednesday that it was pleased that Europe’s second-top court had rejected an EU order to the iPhone maker to pay 13 billion euros ($14.78 billion) in Irish back taxes.

“This case was not about how much tax we pay, but where we are required to pay it. We’re proud to be the largest taxpayer in the world as we know the important role tax payments play in society,” Apple said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robin Emmott)