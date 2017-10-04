FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron's applauds EU efforts to recover tax from Apple, Amazon
October 4, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 16 days ago

France's Macron's applauds EU efforts to recover tax from Apple, Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron applauded the latest efforts of the European Commission on Wednesday to get tech giants Apple and Amazon to pay back taxes in Europe.

“Bravo to Europe for acting with determination to get tax rules and justice respected,” Macron said in a tweet with the EU Commission and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s Twitter handles.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros ($15.29 billion) of tax due from Apple.

Separately, the Commission also told Amazon pay about 250 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg.

$1 = 0.8501 euros Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

