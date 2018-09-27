EU decides against immediate tariffs on Argentine biodiesel -document

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission has decided not to reinstate provisional import tariffs on Argentine biodiesel for now, although it considers the imports are subsidised and a threat to the European Union’s industry, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The decision, which comes after an investigation requested by EU producers, is a major blow for the industry which has severely suffered from massive imports of Argentine biodiesel since the EU scrapped duties last year.

EU and Argentina producers had been expecting the Commission to reinstate the tariffs.

“The Commission’s preliminary conclusions are that the Argentinian imports of the product concerned into the Union are subsidised and that there appears to be a threat of material injury to the Union industry,” the Commission said in the document.

“However, the Commission finds it necessary to collect further information on developments after the investigation period which could further confirm the Commission’s preliminary findings in this investigation as well as shed more light on the Union interest,” it said.

“In view of its findings, the Commission will continue the investigation without the imposition of provisional measures.”