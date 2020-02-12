EU set to partially suspend Cambodia trade benefits - EU diplomats

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission has decided to suspend a part of the trade preferences Cambodia enjoys because of its poor record on human rights, EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

Cambodia will lose about 20% of the preferential rights it enjoys under the Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme that the EU gives to 48 of the world’s poorest countries.

The EU executive said in a report on Tuesday that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government had cracked down on opposition, civil society groups and the media over the past three years.

Cambodia was the second-highest beneficiary of EBA in 2018, behind only Bangladesh. Its total exports to the EU reached 5.25 billion euros ($5.73 billion) in 2018. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)