EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to accept Aspen concessions - sources

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to accept South African pharmaceutical company Aspen’s concessions aimed at ending a three-year long investigation that could lead to a hefty fine, two people familiar with the matter said. Aspen last year offered to cut prices by an average of 73% for six off-patent cancer drugs after the European Commission voiced concerns that it may have charged excessive prices for drugs used for cancer patients.

